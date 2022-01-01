Chili in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chili
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup
|$5.00
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Sauce Wing Company
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, secret sauce, jalapeno.