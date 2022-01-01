Chopped steaks in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Sirloin Steak$19.95
Topped with grilled onions. Served with you choose two dinner sides & soup or salad
Chopped Steak & Eggs$15.95
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

 

Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Famous Chopped Steak *New*$8.99
Famous chopped steak with grilled onions, topped with yellow cheese and sweet peppers . Fresh Lettuce tomatoes, Mayo, ketchup for that perfect savory taste
More about Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103

