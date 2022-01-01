Cobb salad in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve cobb salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Cobb Salad
|$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, blue cheese & sliced hard boiled egg over mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast, and crispy bacon on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!