Cobb salad in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve cobb salad

Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$16.95
Grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, blue cheese & sliced hard boiled egg over mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast, and crispy bacon on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
More about Sub of Subs
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.49
Field greens, tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, hardboiled egg, gorgonzola &
avocado with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Abbott's Bar and Grill

