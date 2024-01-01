Crab rangoon in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve crab rangoon
More about SriThai - Duluth
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
6 pieces/order. Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, scallions
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.00
6 pieces/order. Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, scallions