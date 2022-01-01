Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EDAMAME$6.00
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
More about SriThai - Duluth
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

3140 Main Street, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Goulash

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Shrimp Scampi

Stew

Katsu

California Rolls

Mussels

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston