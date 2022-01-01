Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Edamame
Duluth restaurants that serve edamame
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
No reviews yet
EDAMAME
$6.00
Deep fried tofu in special tempura sauce & scallion
More about SriThai - Duluth
Rock N Roll Sushi
3140 Main Street, Duluth
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth
Goulash
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Teriyaki Chicken
Shrimp Scampi
Stew
Katsu
California Rolls
Mussels
More near Duluth to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Buford
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston