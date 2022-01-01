Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI EGG ROLL$10.00
Deep fried handmade chicken and vegetable egg roll served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
More about SriThai - Duluth
Consumer pic

 

Sauce Wing Company

3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)$3.00
More about Sauce Wing Company

