Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Egg Salad (s)$9.50
More about My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
Consumer pic

 

The Patio Cafe & Bakery

5950 State Bridge Rd, John’s Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad$8.50
Eggs, salt, pepper, & mayo with lettuce
More about The Patio Cafe & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Shrimp Rolls

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Turkey Bacon

Wonton Soup

Burritos

Garden Salad

Pies

Goulash

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston