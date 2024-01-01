Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Duluth restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
No reviews yet
Chicken & Egg Salad (s)
$9.50
More about My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
The Patio Cafe & Bakery
5950 State Bridge Rd, John’s Creek
No reviews yet
Egg Salad
$8.50
Eggs, salt, pepper, & mayo with lettuce
More about The Patio Cafe & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth
Shrimp Rolls
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Turkey Bacon
Wonton Soup
Burritos
Garden Salad
Pies
Goulash
More near Duluth to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(55 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Buford
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(31 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(30 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston