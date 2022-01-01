Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve fajitas

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth

Takeout
ALEBRIJE FAJITAS$18.75
chicken, steak and shrimp sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole
More about Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & STK Fajita$21.00
Veggie Fajitas$14.00
Burro Fajita Shrimp$15.00
10-inch tortilla filled with meat of your choice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

