Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo$6.25
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine pasta tossed with Alfredo sauce, served with bread. Include soup or salad
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA & FETTUCCINE ALFREDO$18.00
Fried sliced eggplant topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with fettuccine Alfredo, garlic bread & soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Eggplant Parm

Cobb Salad

Spaghetti

Tuna Salad

Waffles

Quesadillas

Bulgogi

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston