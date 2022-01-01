Fettuccine alfredo in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
|$6.25
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.95
Fettuccine pasta tossed with Alfredo sauce, served with bread. Include soup or salad
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA & FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
|$18.00
Fried sliced eggplant topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with fettuccine Alfredo, garlic bread & soup or salad