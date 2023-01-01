Fried chicken sandwiches in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our soon-to-be-famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our special house-made Harbor sauce. Served with a side salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
Banner pic

 

Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400

1950 Satellite Boulevard Northwest, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Not Just a Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast, mayo, cheddar cheese, jicama slaw, fried green tomato. Served with either fries or a side salad.
More about Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400

