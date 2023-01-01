Fried chicken sandwiches in Duluth

Our soon-to-be-famous fried chicken on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and our special house-made Harbor sauce. Served with a side salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.

Available daily until sold out*

* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!

