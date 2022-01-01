Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve fried rice

Junoon Atlanta image

 

Junoon Atlanta

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice Entrée$11.99
More about Junoon Atlanta
Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI FRIED RICE$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
HOUSE FRIED RICE (L)$10.95
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (L)$10.95
Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, Fried rice in curry powder with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, raisins and egg., shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
More about SriThai - Duluth
Thai Fried Rice image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$6.00
Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein
Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice$7.00
Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.
More about Sweet Octopus
Item pic

 

Sauce Wing Company

3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.99
Fried Rice with Shrimp
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Vegetable Fried Rice$6.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion.
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
House Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp.
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
More about Sauce Wing Company

