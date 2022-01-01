Fried rice in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve fried rice
Junoon Atlanta
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth
|Chicken Fried Rice Entrée
|$11.99
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|THAI FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Fried rice in brown sauce with onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
|HOUSE FRIED RICE (L)
|$10.95
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE (L)
|$10.95
Fried rice in brown sauce with chicken, Fried rice in curry powder with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, raisins and egg., shrimp, onion, tomato, pea, carrot and egg.
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Thai Fried Rice
|$6.00
Eggs, onions, broccoli, and your choice of protein
|Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice
|$7.00
Eggs, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil and your choice of protein mixed in rice.
Sauce Wing Company
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.99
Fried Rice with Shrimp
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$6.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion.
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
|House Fried Rice
|$9.99
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp.
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*