Greek salad in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve greek salad
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Greek Salad (SM)
|$7.25
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
|Greek Salad (LG)
|$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Greek Salad W/Shrimp 8
|$20.95
|Greek Salad W/Chicken
|$17.95
|Greek Salad
|$5.95
PIZZA
2 NYers Pizza
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|SMALL GREEK SALAD
|$5.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrette
|LARGE GREEK SALAD
|$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett