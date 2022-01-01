Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve greek salad

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad (SM)$7.25
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad W/Shrimp 8$20.95
Greek Salad W/Chicken$17.95
Greek Salad$5.95
Item pic

PIZZA

2 NYers Pizza

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SMALL GREEK SALAD$5.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrette
LARGE GREEK SALAD$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
