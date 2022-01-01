Grilled chicken salad in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of mix greens, served with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!