Grilled chicken salad in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of mix greens, served with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes.
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
More about Sub of Subs - 2227 Duluth Hwy 120 Ste.103

