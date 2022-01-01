Jambalaya in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve jambalaya
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|CAJUN CHICKEN JAMBALAYA
|$18.00
Sautéed chicken, Italia sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms in a Cajun marinara sauce, served over rice.
Include soup or salad
Abbott's Bar & Grill
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth
|Jambalaya with Crawfish
|$16.99
A traditional southern recipe with andouille sausage, chicken breast, shrimp, onion, green & red peppers, garlic, Cajun seasoning, celery, crushed tomatoes, thyme and the Abbott’s touch