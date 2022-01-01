Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve jambalaya

Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CAJUN CHICKEN JAMBALAYA$18.00
Sautéed chicken, Italia sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms in a Cajun marinara sauce, served over rice.
Include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

 

Abbott's Bar & Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya with Crawfish$16.99
A traditional southern recipe with andouille sausage, chicken breast, shrimp, onion, green & red peppers, garlic, Cajun seasoning, celery, crushed tomatoes, thyme and the Abbott’s touch
More about Abbott's Bar & Grill

