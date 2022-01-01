Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Katsu in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Katsu
Duluth restaurants that serve katsu
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
No reviews yet
KID KATSU BOAT
$12.00
4 pcs of chicken katsu
CHICKEN KATSU
$13.95
More about SriThai - Duluth
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek
No reviews yet
S3.DON KATSU
$14.99
pork cutlet, sauce on top, rice, salad
More about Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
