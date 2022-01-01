Lobsters in Duluth
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|LOBSTER FRIED RICE
|$40.00
Fried rice with lobster meat in brown sauce with onion, scallion , breaded fried lobster and egg.
|LOBSTER DYNAMITE
|$20.00
Baked Lobster topped with mixed seafood, mushroom and onion with seasoned mayo and masago.
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Lobster tempura, avocado, asparagus and tempura flake served with eel sauce.
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.