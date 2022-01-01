Mac and cheese in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce topped with cheddar and baked until golden brown.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$4.40
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Mac and Cheese Side
|$5.00