Massaman curry in Duluth
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|MASSAMAN CURRY (L)
|$11.00
Massaman curry with onion, carrot, avocado and cashew nut in coconut milk.
Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Massaman Curry
|$18.00
Your choice of meat, simmered with massaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, avocado and cashews
