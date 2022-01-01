Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve miso soup

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MISO SOUP$4.00
White soy bean paste soup, tofu, seaweed and scallion
More about SriThai - Duluth
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

3140 Main Street, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

