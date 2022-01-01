Omelettes in Duluth
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Philly Cheese Omelette
|$13.95
Choice Beef or Chicken, Onion's, Peppers & Mozzarella Cheese
|Own Omelette
|$8.50
Create your own omelette, served with you choice the side & toast
|Denver Omelette
|$12.95
Green peppers, Onions, Ham, Cheddar cheese and a touch of Cayenne pepper, served with you choice the side & toast
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Kid's Cheese Omelette
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.