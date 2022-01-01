Pancakes in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Duluth Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$6.99
One Pancake Mickey Mouse Style.
Include 10.oz Soft Drink.
|Pancakes (2pc)
|$5.95
|Pancakes (3)
|$8.95
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
|Gluten-Free Pancakes
|$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).