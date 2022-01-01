Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve pancakes

Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.99
One Pancake Mickey Mouse Style.
Include 10.oz Soft Drink.
Pancakes (2pc)$5.95
Pancakes (3)$8.95
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Gluten-Free Pancakes$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
A4.KIMCHI SEAFOOD PANCAKE$9.99
SMALL $10.99, LARGE $14.99
A3.SCALLION SEAFOOD PANCAKE$9.99
SMALL $10.99 , LARGE $14.99
More about Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

