Penne in Duluth

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne Alla Vodka$12.95
Penne pasta sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP PENNE PRIMAVERA$22.00
(6) Sautéed jumbo shrimp, fresh mixed vegetables & penne pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce served with bread. Include Soup or Salad
BAKED PENNE COMBINATION$18.00
Sautéed Italian sausage, meatballs in a pink sauce tossed with penne pasta, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked perfection, served with bread
Include soup or salad
PENNE ALLA VODKA$18.00
Chicken breast with creamy tomato vodka sauce all tossed with penne pasta served with bread.
Include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner

