Penne in Duluth

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$12.95
Penne pasta sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|SHRIMP PENNE PRIMAVERA
|$22.00
(6) Sautéed jumbo shrimp, fresh mixed vegetables & penne pasta tossed with creamy alfredo sauce served with bread. Include Soup or Salad
|BAKED PENNE COMBINATION
|$18.00
Sautéed Italian sausage, meatballs in a pink sauce tossed with penne pasta, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked perfection, served with bread
Include soup or salad
|PENNE ALLA VODKA
|$18.00
Chicken breast with creamy tomato vodka sauce all tossed with penne pasta served with bread.
Include soup or salad