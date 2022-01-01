Quesadillas in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Quesadilla Rellena Steak
|$14.00
Mozarella cheese and meat of your choice. Served with a guacamole salad.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$12.00
|Quesadilla Rellena Chicken
|$12.00
Mozzarella cheese and meat of your choice. Served with a guacamole salad.
More about Duluth Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Steak Quesadilla, Cheese
|$9.95
|Chicken Quesadilla, Cheese
|$9.95
|Quesadilla, Cheese
|$7.95