Quesadillas in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Rellena Steak$14.00
Mozarella cheese and meat of your choice. Served with a guacamole salad.
Veggie Quesadilla$12.00
Quesadilla Rellena Chicken$12.00
Mozzarella cheese and meat of your choice. Served with a guacamole salad.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadilla, Cheese$9.95
Chicken Quesadilla, Cheese$9.95
Quesadilla, Cheese$7.95
Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$7.99
Fresh Hot Tortilla with Monterey Jack And Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Chips with Selection of Four Vegetables
