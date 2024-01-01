Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve rangoon

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
More about SriThai - Duluth
Banner pic

 

Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$8.00
6 pieces/order. Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, scallions
Crab Rangoon$8.00
6 pieces/order. Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese, crab meat, scallions
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Rice Bowls

Cheese Fries

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Flan

Egg Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston