Salad bowl in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Quinoa Salad Bowl$10.90
Quinoa, Super Greens, Curried Cauliflower, Beets, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Grilled Onions, Olive Tapenade, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad Bowl$13.95
Feta cheese, pita bread, vine leaves stuffed with rice, over mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce, onions, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers and sprinkled oregano
Famous Chef’s Salad Bowl$17.95
Roast beef, Turkey breast, Ham, American cheese, Swiss cheese, over mixed romaine & iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini & sliced hard boiled egg
More about Duluth Diner

