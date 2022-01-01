Salmon in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peach Bourbon Salmon$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
Low Carb Salmon$16.50
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Teriyaki$25.00
Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.
Salmon Skin HR$7.00
Grilled salmon with skin and scallion.
Salmon Roll$9.00
**Raw/undercooked.
Salmon with scallion
More about SriThai - Duluth
22357e9f-cba9-4b3d-98a7-9874a6d6ea65 image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Donut$8.50
Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.
Fresh Salmon Bowl$15.00
Seasoned salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
More about Sweet Octopus
Grilled Salmon Entree image

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Salmon Roasted Corn Hushpuppie Entree$12.90
Asian Slaw, Horseradish-Honey Mustard Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.90
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
More about Fresh to Order
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.95
CRAB STUFFED SALMON$25.00
(8oz) Broiled filet of salmon stuffed with crabmeat stuffing. Served with rice & mixed vegetables. Inchude Soup or Salad
SALMON MONTE CARLO$29.00
(8oz) Salmon stuffed with crabmeat stuffing. Topped (4) jumbo shrimp in creamy scampi sauce, served rice and mixed vegetables. include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$20.99
Wild caught Pacific salmon topped with a fresh lemon dill sauce served with yellow rice & asparagus.
More about Abbott's Bar and Grill

