Salmon in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve salmon
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Peach Bourbon Salmon
|$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
|Low Carb Salmon
|$16.50
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.00
Grilled salmon and vegetables with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice miso soup.
|Salmon Skin HR
|$7.00
Grilled salmon with skin and scallion.
|Salmon Roll
|$9.00
**Raw/undercooked.
Salmon with scallion
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Salmon Donut
|$8.50
Donut shaped nigiri topped with slices of Salmon, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, and topped with sesame seeds.
|Fresh Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
Seasoned salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
|Salmon Roasted Corn Hushpuppie Entree
|$12.90
Asian Slaw, Horseradish-Honey Mustard Sauce
|Grilled Salmon Panini
|$11.90
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.95
|CRAB STUFFED SALMON
|$25.00
(8oz) Broiled filet of salmon stuffed with crabmeat stuffing. Served with rice & mixed vegetables. Inchude Soup or Salad
|SALMON MONTE CARLO
|$29.00
(8oz) Salmon stuffed with crabmeat stuffing. Topped (4) jumbo shrimp in creamy scampi sauce, served rice and mixed vegetables. include soup or salad
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.