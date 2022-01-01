Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve sashimi

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

Sushi & Sashimi Bento Box$26.00
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces nigiri, 4 pieces California roll. Raw/undercooked. Served with rice (Padthai no rice)
Choice of Padthai / Massaman / Chicken teriyaki
Sashimi Dinner$35.00
5 pcs of sashimi **Raw/undercooked**
(No substitutions)
SUSHI&SASHIMI SPECIAL (L)$16.00
California roll, 3 pcs sushi nigiri, 4 pcs of sashimi
Rock N Roll Sushi

3140 Main Street, Duluth

Sashimi Yellow Tail$8.95
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
