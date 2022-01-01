Shrimp fajitas in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth
|LUNCH SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$13.75
sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Burro Fajita Shrimp
|$15.00
10-inch tortilla filled with meat of your choice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.
|Shrimp Fajita
|$19.00
Shrimp, onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.