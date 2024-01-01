Spicy noodles in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve spicy noodles
More about SriThai - Duluth
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|SPICY BASIL NOODLE
|$14.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
|SPICY BASIL NOODLE (L)
|$11.00
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Spicy Basil Noodle* (Lunch)
|$11.00
|Spicy Basil Noodles Chicken (Lunch)
|$11.00
Rice not included as side item. Stir-fried with egg, rice noodles, onions, broccoli, bell peppers and basil leaves in a Thai spicy basil sauce