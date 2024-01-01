Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY BASIL NOODLE$14.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
SPICY BASIL NOODLE (L)$11.00
Wide rice noodle sautéed in special basil sauce with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil, egg and your choice of protein
More about SriThai - Duluth
Banner pic

 

Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Basil Noodle* (Lunch)$11.00
Spicy Basil Noodles Chicken (Lunch)$11.00
Rice not included as side item. Stir-fried with egg, rice noodles, onions, broccoli, bell peppers and basil leaves in a Thai spicy basil sauce
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Croissants

Chili

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Burritos

Flautas

Rangoon

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston