Spinach salad in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve spinach salad

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad (SM)$7.25
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Item pic

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
1/2 Spinach Salad$10.50
Spinach, Seasonal Fruit, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Dried Cranberries.
Recommended Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order

