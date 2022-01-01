Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve stew

Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew Soup$12.25
(Caldo de Res) Traditional Mexican beef soup with seasonal vegetables and corn on the cob.
More about Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF STEW$18.00
Slowly cooked, beef tips with red bliss potato, carrots, celery, onions in brown sauce.
Include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
E4. COMBO SOYBEAN PASTE STEW$6.99
C5.Grilled MACKEREL+ Soy bean paste stew$21.99
Grilled mackerel and soy bean paste stew
S7.MILITARY STEW$13.99
kimchi, sausage, and ham stew
More about Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

