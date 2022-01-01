Turkey clubs in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Turkey Club Panini$10.50
House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard
House Turkey Club Panini$9.90
House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Turkey Sandwich$10.95
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY SANDWICH$8.50
Club image

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club.
A trio of different meats in one sub. Ham, turkey, and fresh crispy bacon held in by slices of American cheese. This sub is topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and an our oil and vinegar blend.
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$11.99
Sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli & avocado.
