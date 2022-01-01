Turkey clubs in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Half Turkey Club Panini
|$10.50
House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard
|House Turkey Club Panini
|$9.90
House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Turkey Reuben Sandwich
|$13.95
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$8.50
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Turkey Club.
A trio of different meats in one sub. Ham, turkey, and fresh crispy bacon held in by slices of American cheese. This sub is topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and an our oil and vinegar blend.