Vegetable fried rice in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Duluth restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Rock N Roll Sushi
3140 Main Street, Duluth
No reviews yet
Vegetables and Fried Rice
$9.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Sauce Wing Company - 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice
$6.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion.
*CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
More about Sauce Wing Company - 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
