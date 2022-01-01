White pizza in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve white pizza

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Med White Pizza$16.25
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
16" LG White Pizza$19.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
18" XL White Pizza$20.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Item pic

PIZZA

2 NYers Pizza

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)$17.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella
12" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)$13.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella
16" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)$21.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella
More about 2 NYers Pizza

