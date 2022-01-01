White pizza in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|12" Med White Pizza
|$16.25
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|16" LG White Pizza
|$19.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
|18" XL White Pizza
|$20.85
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
More about 2 NYers Pizza
PIZZA
2 NYers Pizza
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|14" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)
|$17.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella
|12" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)
|$13.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella
|16" BIANCA (WHITE PIZZA)
|$21.49
Creamy Garlic Ricotta Topped With Shredded Mozzarella