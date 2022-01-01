Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wonton soup in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Wonton Soup
Duluth restaurants that serve wonton soup
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
No reviews yet
WONTON SOUP
More about SriThai - Duluth
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
No reviews yet
Shrimp wonton noodle soup
$14.50
Creamy pork broth , Shirmp wonton ,egg noodles, sweet corn, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, scallions, sesame seeds, marinated soft-boiled egg, fried onions,
More about Sweet Octopus
