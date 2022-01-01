Duluth restaurants you'll love

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Duluth

Duluth's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Duluth restaurants

The King of Creams - Hillside image

CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The King of Creams - Hillside

502 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$2.99
Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
Skyline Social & Games image

 

Skyline Social & Games

4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large BYO$19.00
Medium BYO$15.75
Mild Popcorn Chicken$9.00
More about Skyline Social & Games
Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER image

 

Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER

1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.
Roast Beef Sandwich$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun
French Dip$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus
More about Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GLBT$16.00
Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta.
*Gluten-Free By Request*
kids drink (with meal)
Kids meals come with a drink. Please select a beverage for your kids meal.
Chum BBQ Pork$16.00
Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side.
*Gluten-free by request
*nut allergy
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
Burrito Union image

 

Burrito Union

1332 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Imperial Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken, jack cheese blend, sauteed bell peppers and onions, and charred tomatilla salsa.
Chips and Salsa$4.99
Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of house-made salsa!
Rasputin$15.99
RA-RA-RASPUTIN!
Chicken, ground beef, pork carnitas, sauteed bell pepper and onion, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cilantro, jalapenos, black olive, crema, guacamole, jack cheese, and your choice of salsa.
IT'S HUGE!
More about Burrito Union
New Scenic Café image

 

New Scenic Café

5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Sourdough$10.00
single loaf
﻿authentic artisan sourdough, crafted by hand
'FIKA' Gift Box$69.00
This deluxe gift box contains a 12-ounce bag of our house blend Alakef ground coffee, and 7 varieties of handmade cookies!*
*cookie varieties may vary . . . but we promise they'll be fantastic. You'll just have to trust us!
Bostocks$16.00
Four (4) pieces
"The happy offspring of French toast and an almond croissant."
This brioche-based pastry is topped with frangipane and toasted almonds, then baked until lightly caramelized and golden.
More about New Scenic Café
Fitger's Brewhouse image

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Salad$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
Brewhouse Fish Tacos$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
Pub Style Wild Rice Burger$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Duluth Boomtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
BONELESS WINGS$12.95
WINGS
Buffalo . Boom Boom . Creamy Garlic Herb
Garffulo . Sriracha Bourbon . Sweet Chili
BACON BRIE BURGER$15.95
Cranberry Chutney . Applewood Bacon
Caramelized Onion . Brie Cheese . Apple Slaw
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein Bowl$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
15 Barrel Reuben$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
Cheese Curds$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
The King of Creams - Hermantown image

 

The King of Creams - Hermantown

4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown
Blacklist Brewing Co image

 

Blacklist Brewing Co

120 E Superior St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blacklist Brewing Co

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Duluth

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pretzels

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston