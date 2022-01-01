Duluth restaurants you'll love
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The King of Creams - Hillside
502 E 4th St, Duluth
|Popular items
|Fries
|$2.99
Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
More about Skyline Social & Games
Skyline Social & Games
4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown
|Popular items
|Large BYO
|$19.00
|Medium BYO
|$15.75
|Mild Popcorn Chicken
|$9.00
More about Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun
|French Dip
|$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|Popular items
|GLBT
|$16.00
Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta.
*Gluten-Free By Request*
|kids drink (with meal)
Kids meals come with a drink. Please select a beverage for your kids meal.
|Chum BBQ Pork
|$16.00
Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side.
*Gluten-free by request
*nut allergy
More about Burrito Union
Burrito Union
1332 E 4th St, Duluth
|Popular items
|Imperial Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, jack cheese blend, sauteed bell peppers and onions, and charred tomatilla salsa.
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.99
Fresh tortilla chips served with your choice of house-made salsa!
|Rasputin
|$15.99
RA-RA-RASPUTIN!
Chicken, ground beef, pork carnitas, sauteed bell pepper and onion, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cilantro, jalapenos, black olive, crema, guacamole, jack cheese, and your choice of salsa.
IT'S HUGE!
More about New Scenic Café
New Scenic Café
5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth
|Popular items
|Country Sourdough
|$10.00
single loaf
authentic artisan sourdough, crafted by hand
|'FIKA' Gift Box
|$69.00
This deluxe gift box contains a 12-ounce bag of our house blend Alakef ground coffee, and 7 varieties of handmade cookies!*
*cookie varieties may vary . . . but we promise they'll be fantastic. You'll just have to trust us!
|Bostocks
|$16.00
Four (4) pieces
"The happy offspring of French toast and an almond croissant."
This brioche-based pastry is topped with frangipane and toasted almonds, then baked until lightly caramelized and golden.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Popular items
|Maple Salad
|$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
|Brewhouse Fish Tacos
|$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
|Pub Style Wild Rice Burger
|$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
More about Duluth Boomtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|Popular items
|PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
|BONELESS WINGS
|$12.95
WINGS
Buffalo . Boom Boom . Creamy Garlic Herb
Garffulo . Sriracha Bourbon . Sweet Chili
|BACON BRIE BURGER
|$15.95
Cranberry Chutney . Applewood Bacon
Caramelized Onion . Brie Cheese . Apple Slaw
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Popular items
|Protein Bowl
|$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
|15 Barrel Reuben
|$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown
The King of Creams - Hermantown
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.