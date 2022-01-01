Duluth American restaurants you'll love
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|GLBT
|$16.00
Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta.
*Gluten-Free By Request*
|kids drink (with meal)
Kids meals come with a drink. Please select a beverage for your kids meal.
|Chum BBQ Pork
|$16.00
Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side.
*Gluten-free by request
*nut allergy
More about New Scenic Café
New Scenic Café
5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth
|Country Sourdough
|$10.00
single loaf
authentic artisan sourdough, crafted by hand
|'FIKA' Gift Box
|$69.00
This deluxe gift box contains a 12-ounce bag of our house blend Alakef ground coffee, and 7 varieties of handmade cookies!*
*cookie varieties may vary . . . but we promise they'll be fantastic. You'll just have to trust us!
|Bostocks
|$16.00
Four (4) pieces
"The happy offspring of French toast and an almond croissant."
This brioche-based pastry is topped with frangipane and toasted almonds, then baked until lightly caramelized and golden.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Maple Salad
|$13.99
Char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring greens with spices of Granny Smith apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with maple vinaigrette.
|Brewhouse Fish Tacos
|$12.99
2 beer-battered cod fillets breaded and fried, wrapped in warm flour tortillas, topped with green and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and our house made zesty sauce.
|Pub Style Wild Rice Burger
|$13.99
A Wild Rice Burger topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and our house made chipotle pepper sauce.
More about Duluth Boomtown
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|TRADITIONAL 1# WINGS
|$12.95
Competition-Tested, Award-Winning Wings With Crazy-Good Flavors Ranging From
Super Hot To Tangy And Sweet.
|PARMESIAN TRUFFLE FRIES
|$8.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt . Fresh Parsley . Garlic Aioli
|BISON BURGER
|$17.95
*COOKED MEDIUM*
Grass Fed Bison . Cheddar Cheese
Caramelized Onion . Arugula . Tomato
Garlic Aioli
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|Protein Bowl
|$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
|15 Barrel Reuben
|$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme