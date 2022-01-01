Duluth burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Duluth

The King of Creams - Hillside image

CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The King of Creams - Hillside

502 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
Fries$2.99
Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein Bowl$15.00
Fresh power blend, ancient grains and tender grilled chicken dressed with a lemon poppy seed vinaigrette.
15 Barrel Reuben$16.00
Slow braised corn beef, thick cut and topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on marble rye.
Cheese Curds$11.00
(Ellsworth, WI) Lightly breaded and fried and served with Chipotle Creme
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
The King of Creams - Hermantown image

 

The King of Creams - Hermantown

4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown

