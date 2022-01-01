Duluth sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Duluth
CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The King of Creams - Hillside
502 E 4th St, Duluth
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
|Fries
|$2.99
Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt
Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$8.99
Our famous roast beef sliced thin and piled high, served on a white bun
|French Dip
|$9.98
Our famous roast beef, sliced thin and piled high on a french roll. Topped with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus
The King of Creams - Hermantown
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.