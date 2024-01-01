Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve barbacoas

OMC Smokehouse

1909 W Superior St, Duluth

OMC Barbacoa Tacos$16.50
Three flour tortillas stuffed with Barbacoa beef, crisp lemon slaw, cowboy candy, Chipotle BBQ, haystack onions, and cilantro.
Barbacoa Beef Nachos$17.50
onions, chipotle-cilantro BBQ, sour cream, and cilantro.
Duluth Grill

118 S 27th Ave W, Duluth

Barbacoa Tacos$18.00
Three flour tortillas seared in barbacoa beef fat, barbacoa beef, onion relish, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro lime crema and house made guacamole.
Barbacoa Skillet$18.00
House made barbacoa cooked with hashbrown potatoes, cream, onion and green chilies. Topped with cotija cheese, two organic eggs, pickled red onions, cilantro and hatch hollandaise sauce.
