Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER

1491 Stillwater BLVD N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Pound Boneless Wings$13.99
Hot and Crispy Boneless Wings Tossed in Buffalo, Sweet & Bold BBQ or Dry.
More about Mavericks Real Roast Beef - STILLWATER
BONELESS WINGS image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$12.95
WINGS
Buffalo . Boom Boom . Creamy Garlic Herb
Garffulo . Sriracha Bourbon . Sweet Chili
X3 BONELESS WING BOARD$38.95
BONELESS competition-tested, award-winning wings with crazy-good flavors ranging from
super hot to tangy and sweet.
More about Duluth Boomtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon Salad

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pies

Salmon

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston