Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve bulgogi

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Short Ribs$25.00
Petersons short ribs, gochugaru cucumber salad, jasmine rice, gomasio &
Korean BBQ brussels sprouts| GF |
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
Banner pic

 

Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West

102 South 27th Ave West, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$19.99
Bulgogi beef, cilantro lime rice, cucumber salad, cabbage mix, pickled carrots, scallions, cilantro, sriracha aioli, black sesame seeds, wonton chips, lime.
More about Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Honey Chicken

Fried Pickles

Brisket

Pork Belly

Quesadillas

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1189 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1923 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston