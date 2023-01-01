Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California burgers in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve california burgers

310 Pub

310 Lake Avenue South, Duluth

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Burger$13.99
Avocado, LTO, dill mayo
More about 310 Pub
Fitgers Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Burger$14.99
Burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, spring greens, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.
More about Fitgers Brewhouse

