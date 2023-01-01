Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California burgers in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
California Burgers
Duluth restaurants that serve california burgers
310 Pub
310 Lake Avenue South, Duluth
No reviews yet
California Burger
$13.99
Avocado, LTO, dill mayo
More about 310 Pub
Fitgers Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
Avg 4
(48 reviews)
California Burger
$14.99
Burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, spring greens, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.
More about Fitgers Brewhouse
