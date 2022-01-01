Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken nuggets in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Chicken Nuggets
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Nugget
$10.00
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
Avg 4.5
(710 reviews)
KD CHICKEN NUGGETS
$6.50
french fires or granny smith apple
More about Duluth Boomtown
