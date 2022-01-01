Chicken tenders in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Chicken Tenders
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
Avg 4
(48 reviews)
Kids Chicken Fingers
$6.00
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
Avg 4.2
(2797 reviews)
Kid Chicken Strips
$7.00
Golden, crispy chicken strips.
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Crispy tenders lightly breaded and served with honey mustard.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company
