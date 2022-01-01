Chicken wraps in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The King of Creams - Hillside
502 E 4th St, Duluth
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
More about Skyline Social & Games
Skyline Social & Games
4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.00
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown
The King of Creams - Hermantown
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.