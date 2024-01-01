Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Coleslaw
Duluth restaurants that serve coleslaw
OMC Smokehouse
1909 W Superior St, Duluth
No reviews yet
Creamy Classic Coleslaw
$4.00
More about OMC Smokehouse
Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West
102 South 27th Ave West, Duluth
No reviews yet
Creamy Bacon Apple Coleslaw
$4.49
More about Corktown Deli and Brews - 102 South 27th Ave West
