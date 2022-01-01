Curry in Duluth
At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
1902 East 8th St, Duluth
|Thai Curry Chicken
|$24.00
Organic chicken, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*gluten-free
|Chicken Thai Curry
|$24.00
|Curry w/ Tofu
|$20.00
Baked Tofu, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegan*