Curry in Duluth

Duluth restaurants that serve curry

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe image

 

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

1902 East 8th St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Curry Chicken$24.00
Organic chicken, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*gluten-free
Chicken Thai Curry$24.00
Curry w/ Tofu$20.00
Baked Tofu, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegan*
More about At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe
23f44de5-2ed5-47a7-bc9c-b6f9900cb12a image

 

New Scenic Café

5461 North Shore Drive, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Mussels (SERVES 2)$28.00
- raw mussels
- cider curry sauce
- artisan bread
Preparation time: 20-25 minutes
This is a 2-SERVING* meal kit.
*1 serving = 1 pound of mussels
More about New Scenic Café

