Fried pickles in Duluth

CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The King of Creams - Hillside
502 E 4th St, Duluth
|Deep Fried Pickles
|$4.49
Hand Sliced, Hand Breaded Whole Kosher Dill Pickles Deep Fried to a Golden Brown in Pure Canola Oil. Served with 1 Ranch Side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.95
HAND BREADED FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM