Fried pickles in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve fried pickles

CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The King of Creams - Hillside

502 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Pickles$4.49
Hand Sliced, Hand Breaded Whole Kosher Dill Pickles Deep Fried to a Golden Brown in Pure Canola Oil. Served with 1 Ranch Side.
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$9.95
HAND BREADED FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM
More about Duluth Boomtown
The King of Creams - Hermantown

4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Pickles$4.49
Hand Sliced, Hand Breaded Whole Kosher Dill Pickles Deep Fried to a Golden Brown in Pure Canola Oil. Served with 1 Ranch Side.
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown

