Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Juice Pharm

208 E 1st St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Veggies$7.00
Seasonal hummus with fresh veggies
More about Juice Pharm
Item pic

 

Fitgers Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Platter$10.99
A mix of ground chickpeas, tahini, fresh garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Served with warm pita and fresh vegetables.
Hummus Wrap$10.99
Our authentic house made hummus, spring greens, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
More about Fitgers Brewhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Waffles

Cake

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Salmon Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Avocado Burgers

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston