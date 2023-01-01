Hummus in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve hummus
More about Juice Pharm
Juice Pharm
208 E 1st St, Duluth
|Hummus & Veggies
|$7.00
Seasonal hummus with fresh veggies
More about Fitgers Brewhouse
Fitgers Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Hummus Platter
|$10.99
A mix of ground chickpeas, tahini, fresh garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Served with warm pita and fresh vegetables.
|Hummus Wrap
|$10.99
Our authentic house made hummus, spring greens, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.